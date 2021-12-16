...Gusty Southerly Winds Ahead of a Cold Front...
Southerly winds will gust 25-35mph today ahead of an approaching
cold front. Be sure to secure loose outddor items like lawn
furniture and holiday decorations.
Bowling Green - Gerald D. Stubblefield, age 73, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was born June 9, 1948 to the late Sterling G. and Kathleen (Yates) Stubblefield. In addition to his parents Gerald is preceded in death by his son Michael Todd Stubblefield.
Gerald was currently employed at Scott & Ritter as a master diesel mechanic. He retired after 25+ years from Whayne Supply where he served as a heavy equipment mechanic. Gerald was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served his country. He was also of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord. Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all.
His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 17 years Tonya Sue (Clark) Stubblefield; son Sean Clark; two daughters Sarah Blomeier (Wes) and Sara Elizabeth Tucker; two sisters Brenda Lanphear (Charlie) and Linda Croslin (Sid); one grandchild Mason Garrett Blomeier; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. The family will accept friends prior to the funeral service on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerald's memory to the American Cancer Society.
