Bowling Green - Gerald Getty "Red" Sullivan, 80, departed this life Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at The Bowling Green Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 7, 1942 to the late William and Della Wilson Sullivan. He was employed by Sullivan's Saw Mill and Holley Carburetor. He was an avid woodworker, mechanic, and farmer but perhaps his most important roles were that of a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, neighbor, and friend. He is preceded in death by four brothers, William Preston Sullivan, Jr., John L. Sullivan, Vern L. Sullivan and James Sullivan, and four sisters, Janette Carter, Lucille Priddy, Francis Hawks and Louise Pedigo. He leaves to honor his memory his devoted wife of 54 years, Ida Mae Hawks Sullivan; son Donald Sullivan (Jean) of Wingfield; daughter Katherine "Susie" Koster (Steve) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Nathan Wood (Brianna) of Woodburn, and Emily Sullivan of Bowling Green, and great grandchildren Brynnlee and Laken Jane. Pallbearers are Nathan Wood, Norman Simpson, Randy Drake, Brad Sullivan, Roger "Dale" Hawks, and Bobby Boyd.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Wingfield Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.- 12 noon Friday at the funeral home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.