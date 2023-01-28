BOWLING GREEN – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Copeland, age 74, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Medford, Oregon native was born Saturday, August 21, 1948 to the late Charles Edward and Violet Ema (Taylor) Copeland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Copeland.
Jerry was an entrepreneur owning several businesses over the years, but most recently owned and operated Cocomo Confections in Bowling Green. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He proudly served his country in The United States Air Force in The Vietnam War.
His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 48 years, Margaret “Maggie” Copeland; his sons, Gabriel Copeland (Bridget), Nicholas Copeland (Heather), and Andrew Copeland (Serena); his daughters, Alicia Rich, Olivia Carroll and Tanya Oakey (Todd); his sister, Randa Copeland; his brothers, Robert Copeland (T.J.), Daniel Copeland (Adelaide), and Byron Copeland (Melissa); seven beloved grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Celebration of Jerry’s life will be conducted Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Jerry’s final resting place will be Bowling Green Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
