Alvaton - Geraldine Dearing, 89, of Alvaton entered into rest Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Hopkins Care and Rehab in Woodburn, KY. Geraldine was a native of Alvaton and born July 11, 1931.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Donald Dearing, parents James Harvey and Elle Sledge Foster, sister Josephine Hatler and grandson Jonathan James Kelly. Geraldine was a housewife and faithful member of Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Alvaton High School in 1949.
Survivors include two sons Ronald Dearing (Mary) of Alvaton and Jason Mark Dearing (Melinda) of Bowling Green. One daughter Cynthia Karen Kelly (John) of Pleasureville, KY. Seven precious grandchildren Jeremy Kelly (Brooke), Linda Kelly Agent (Kenny), Andrew Dearing (Heather), Amy Owens (Ryan), Jason Gross, Jared Gross (Michelle) and Cathy Owens. Several precious great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, 1:00 pm at Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, 10:00 am until time of services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church.