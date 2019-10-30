Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE LIKELY FRIDAY MORNING... .LOW TEMPERATURES WILL DIP INTO THE UPPER 20S ON FRIDAY MORNING. THESE FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON. ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...LOWS IN THE MID TO UPPER 20S. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND ALL OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM LATE THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL STAY UP ENOUGH BEFORE DAYBREAK FRIDAY TO ALLOW WIND CHILLS TO BOTTOM OUT AROUND 20 DEGREES FOR MOST OF THE REGION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&