Bowling Green - Geraldine "Geri" Buchanon Smith, 73, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed peacefully on December 26, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Geri was born January 23, 1947, to Effie Hobdy Buchanon of Scottsville and the late Roger Buchanon. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Georgianna Buchanon Fisher, paternal grandparents, Buell and Vera Hagan Buchanon and maternal grandparents, Arthur and Leta Thompson Hobdy. Mrs. Smith is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. David G. Smith, one son, Shannon (Mindy) Weaver, her sister, Rogerlynne (Don) Briddon, and her brother, John, (Elizabeth) Buchanon. She also leaves behind three loving grandchildren, Layne, Avery and Gray Weaver, and many, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Geri had a special bond with all. Earning her bachelor's and master's degrees from Western Kentucky University, Geri was an exceptional student who served in multiple leadership positions within the Kentucky Department of Education. She then moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where she earned a Doctorate in Education from Memphis State University. She was a champion throughout her career of equity, excellence, and opportunity for students of all races, genders, and social status. She retired after a distinguished career in public education beginning as a teacher in Kentucky and culminating as the Deputy Superintendent of Savannah/Chatham County Public Schools in Georgia. Geri had an uncommon ability to connect with people and loved doing things for others. She had passion for her hobbies and loved them most when she shared with her family and friends. Teaching sewing, cooking and gardening to her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, antiquing with her daughter-in-law, playing bridge with her sister, cousins and friends, or traveling with David were among her favorite things. She loved spending time on her family farm, and her church and church family were of greatest importance to her. She was an extraordinary person who touched many with her kind acts and unique personality and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Monday, December 28, from 2 to 8 p.m. at T. W. Crow and Son Funeral Home in Scottsville, Kentucky. Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 29, at 11 a.m. at Scottsville First United Methodist Church for family and close friends with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. To honor Geri, memorial contributions may be made to Scottsville First United Methodist Church.
