Bowling Green - Mrs. Gertie Mae Cox Hudnall age 92 of Rockfield, passed away at the Medical Center on Wednesday. She was born in Warren County to the late Eugene and Lennie Childress Cox, she was the wife of the late Robert Hudnall, she is also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Hudnall, sisters, Ruby Nell Cox and Roxie Lee Price.
She was retired from Rockfield School where she worked as a cook for 27 years, and a member of the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Hudnall is survived by her daughter, Brenda Stroube, daughter-in-law, Katie Hudnall, 2 grandchildren, Nick Hudnall (Katie), and Megan Hudnall (fiance Jacob Updegraff) all of Rockfield. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 pm Sunday with the Memorial service starting at 2:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salvation Army or St Jude's in her memory.