Bowling Green - Gertie Nash, 86 of Rockfield, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home.
The Scottsville, KY native was a daughter of the late John and Valaria Driver Centers and was also preceded in death by three sisters, Edna J. Mason, Ruby Johnson and Pernie Stinson; three brothers, Andrew Centers, Joe Centers and Paul Centers; and three nephews. Mrs. Nash worked at Western Kentucky University, Garrett Conference Center, in food services and was a member of Faith Tabernacle and Clearfork Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Fred Nash; two daughters and caregivers, Linda Holdcraft (Terry) and Lisa Gregory; two grandchildren, Daniel Holdcraft and Susan Wickliff; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to her caregivers, Debbie Thomas, Melanie Franklin and Brittany Geer. Public visitation is scheduled for 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 and 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Monday, December 30, 2019 with burial in Fairview Cemetery.