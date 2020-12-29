Bowling Green - Gilda Juanita (Nita) Walker, 96, passed away at a local nursing home on December 28, 2020.
The Skiatook, Oklahoma native was born January 3, 1924 to James and Lydia Eleanor Shelton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Leon Walker, a son David Bryan Walker, grandson, David Bradley Walker, great-grandson, Keith Walker, sister LaVonne Langston and a brother Bill Shelton.
She was a volunteer for many years at Warren East Middle School and a hairdresser at Wilma and Nita's Beauty Salon. She was a member of Providence Knob Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Terry (Wanda) and Larry of Bowling Green; two daughters, Lucy Pharris of Bowling Green, and Loretta Tucker (Floyd) of Monticello, nine Grandchildren, Tara Hornel (Blake); Brian Walker; Tracey Pharris of Bowling Green, Amy Walker (Mike) of Leitchfield, KY, Julie Weaver and Jacob Walker of Bowling Green; Joseph (Misty) Walker of Somerset, KY; Anita Wyatt (Brian) and Jason Tucker (Melissa) of Monticello, KY. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Nona Shelton, of Levelland, TX and daughter-in-law, Dixie Walker of Bowling Green.
Visitation will be Friday January 1, 2021 from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial at 12:30 PM in the Smiths Grove City Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Jude Hospital.