Bowling Green – Gina Denise (Pearson) Gentry, 57, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at University of Louisville Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Gina was born December 20, 1964 in Carrollton, Kentucky to the late Lonnie Pearson and Carol Lawson, who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Norman Dee Lawson. She was a sweet, spunky Mom, Gigi, and friend who loved her family, friends, and fur-babies. Gina “Gigi” is survived by her three children, Michelle Denise Hansen (Jeremy), Laura Ashley Fleenor (Kyle), and James Brian Gentry; two joys of her life, her grandchildren, Jack and Charlie Fleenor; a brother, Rusty Pearson; sister, Dee Anna Crump (Keith); step brother, Rodney Lawson (Stacy); her significant other, Chuck Levings; and Chuck’s daughter, Sally Levings. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday, June 3, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with inurnment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Gina’s memory to The Warren County, Bowling Green Humane Society.
