Bowling Green - Gladys Mae Haley Beach, 74, of Alvaton passed away November 11, 2019 at Cherokee Indian Hospital in Cherokee, NC. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Lucy C. Smith Haley and Robert E. Haley.
Mrs. Beach was a member of the Eastern Star and worked at Country Oven Bakery.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Beach; one daughter, Mary Pendleton (Eddie); three grandchildren, Melissa Cardwell (Kevin), Jessica Freas, and Amber Pendleton; four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Aiden, Caleb, and Jonathan; two beloved dogs, J.R. and Barney.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the BGWC Humane Society or the Salvation Army.