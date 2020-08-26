Bowling Green - Glen R. Brown, 89, of Bowling Green, passed away on August 25, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. Glen was born in Butler County to the late Boyce and Cathlean Jones Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth (Bettye) Ann Simpson Brown; a brother, Boyce Benjamin Brown, Jr.; and a sister, Faye Watson.
He graduated from Butler County High School and entered the United States Air Force, serving with pride and honor. He was an electrical engineer for Chrysler. As part of a Chrylser contract with NASA, Glen worked on the swing arms for Mercury, Jupiter and Apollo rockets. Mr. Brown retired from GM Allison in Indianapolis as an electrical engineer. He spent his final years at Chandler Park Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 28 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Butler County. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 27 at the funeral home. Additional visitation on Friday from 10:00 am until funeral service.
Mr. Brown is survived by two sons, David Brown (Mary Beth) of Harvast, AL and Michael G. Brown of Bowling Green; a grandson, Ben Brown of Tuscaloosa, AL; a brother, Shurman Brown (Odell) and sister, Ann Geoghegan, both of Bowling Green; a sister, Patty Vinson of Rockfield; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Hosparus Health of Barren River.