Bowling Green – Glen Ray Johnson, 81, of Bowling Green passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Warren County native was a son of the late Mona Lee Sledge Johnson and Leo Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a graduate of Alvaton High School, class of 1958. He was a farmer and worked at J.C. Hopper Oil and BADA. He was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church where he was ordained in 1966 and served as chairman of the deacons and served as trustee and as a Sunday school teacher. He was a charter member and served on the board of Alvaton Fire Department. He was a member of the Goshen Masonic Lodge and a member of the Goshen and Oakland Order of the Eastern Star. Mr. Johnson also served as a chairman and commissioner on the Warren County Water District Board of Commissioners. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Barbara Easton Johnson; a son, Randy Johnson (Leslie); a daughter, Lisa Johnson Basham (Greg); five grandchildren, Jordan Johnson (Maddie), Justin Basham (Brooke), Eric Cowles (Cindy), Erica Morris (Seth), and Jake Basham (Meghan); eight great-grandchildren, Colt Basham, Aspen Johnson, River Johnson, Silas Morris, Atlas Basham, Payton Cowles, Ruby Morris, and Baby Basham; two nieces, Gina Easton and Lori Mahowald (Mark); a brother-in-law, Donald Easton (Connie); and his cat, Smokey Jo. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with Masonic and Order of the Eastern Star service at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Alvaton Fire Department, or to Red Mountain Grace Ministries (2120 16th Ave S Suite 201, Birmingham, AL 35205).
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.