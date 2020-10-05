Bowling Green - Glenda Carolyn Watson, 69 of Bowling Green died peacefully on October 3 at the Hospice House. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Glen Jones and Velma Lois Shields who survives. She was preceded in death by a son Glenn Watson. She was an office clerk for Averitt Express and a member of Clearfork Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Royce Watson; her son, Brad Watson (Julie); three grandchildren, Ryan Watson (Chelsea), Robyn Walton (Jacob), and Riley Watson (Andrew); two great grandsons, Wyatt Watson and Neil Bradley Walton; three brothers, Mike Jones (Claudette), Kenneth Jones (Mary) and Carlos Jones (Teresa); several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. For all who wish to honor and remember Glenda in person is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.