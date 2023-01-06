Bowling Green – Glenda Faye Wells Rigsby Bailey age 75 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday at the Hospice House of Southern KY. Glenda was born in Warren County to the late Orville “Bull Dog” and Lily Mae Smith Wells.
She is the widow of Lee Abb Rigsby and Manuel Jay Bailey Sr. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Billy Ray, Carl, Bobby, Vernon and Wayne Wells. She retired from Scotty’s Construction Company. Glenda was a Baptist.
Glenda is survived by her Daughters, Doris Akteyarlee (William), Debbie Dodson ( Jonathan), Julie Rigsby, Barbara Eppling, Melinda Cassady, Julia Melton (Matt), April Reynolds (Dale)all of Bowling Green and Brenda Vanderpool (Randy) Cross Plains, TN. 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren. She also has several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Glenda loved her furry friends, Bella, Snickers, BunBun and Queenie.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday and after 9:00 am Monday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12 noon Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern KY or the American Lung Association in Loving Memory of Glenda.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.