Bowling Green - Glenda (Glyn) Starks, 71, of Bowling Green died on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The Medical Center.
The Louisville, KY native was born on November 3, 1948 to the late A.G. and Martha M. Wheeler. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Starks.
Mrs. Starks had worked at State Farm, and was a member of First Christian Church of Bowling Green.
She is survived by a brother, Bob Wheeler (Becky); nephews, James R. Wheeler (JJ) and Joseph M. Wheeler (Amy); great-niece, Lola Wheeler; great-nephew, Knox Wheeler; and longtime friend, Pat Kelley. Visitation is scheduled for 10AM to 12PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. There will be a private burial to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church Food Bank in her memory.
