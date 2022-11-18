Scottsville – Glendal Ray ‘Buck’ Cornwell, 67, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Canteen, farmer, attended Clifton General Baptist Church, member of Halifax Volunteer Fire Department and head chef of Halifax Breakfast Club. He was a son of the late Henry Bennett Cornwell and Margie Odell Sledge Cornwell. He is survived by his wife: Karen O’Neal Cornwell, Scottsville, KY; 2 daughters: Dana Pedigo, Bowling Green, KY and Devin Ramsey and husband, Nathan, Scottsville, KY; a daughter-in-law: Christy Cornwell, Scottsville, KY; 1 brother: Mikey Cornwell and wife, Cathy, Scottsville, KY; 1 sister: Pansy Powell, Scottsville, KY; Special daughter: Chasity Cornwell, Scottsville, KY; 9 grandchildren: Wesley Cornwell (Alexus); Tyler Chaffin; Dillon Cornwell (Kenzie); Kinlee Chaffin; Loren Chaffin; Andrew Henderson; Mikey Peay (Cybile); Emmy Ramsey and Silas Cornwell; 2 great grandchildren and 1 unborn great grandchild; 2 step grandchildren: Mason Ramsey and Morgan Gregory and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 1 son: Richie Cornwell; 1 grandson: Jordan Steenbergen; 6 sisters and 4 brothers. Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Monday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Jon Wesley Kirby, Bro. Kimble Willoughby and Jr. Bray officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Sunday and after 7:00 A.M. Monday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.
