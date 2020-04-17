Photo: Glenn Alan Phelps Sr.

Springfield - Glenn Alan Phelps, Sr., 68, of Springfield, TN, passed away April 14th, 2020. Glenn was preceeded in death by his parents, Elon and Velma Phelps; Grandson, Christian Xavier Uhles ; Siblings, Donald, Winona, Rosalind, Sidney, and Noel. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Linda Phelps; Son, Glenn Alan Phelps, Jr. (Shepry); Daughters Tammy Gayle Mosley and Becky Rene Uhles (Martin); Granddaughters Jessica Lauren Mosley (Joe), Pixie Mae Rose Phelps, Adaline Grace Phelps; Great-Granddaughter Lillian (Lily) Paige Covington; Brother; Denver Phelps, Sister; Rita Mongold, and numerous nieces and nephews. Glenn was retired from Thundermax where he worked was an Electronic Supervisor. He was a member of the Richardsville Baptist Church, Bowling Green, KY. A member of the Masonic lodge, Lodge Hall Road, Bowling Green, KY. He enjoyed outdoor activities including gardening, fishing, carpentry, and basketball. He enjoyed Blue Grass music and played the guitar, banjo, fiddle and piano. Above all, Glenn loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed. A private cremation will be held in Bellevue, Tennesse. With a Celebration of Life Memorial to be held in the summer when large gatherings are once again allowed. Family and friends will be notified of the time and location. Because you have been my help, Therefore in the shadow of your wings I will rejoice. Psalm 63:7