Bowling Green - Glenna Burton, 83 of Bowling Green died July 22, 2019. Funeral services for Mrs. Burton will be held Saturday, July 26, 2019 at 1 pm in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane). Visitation will be held Friday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home from 4 pm - 8 pm and on Saturday from 12 pm until time of services. Cone Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.