Bowling Green – Glenna M. Elmore Johnson Willis, 93, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The Butler County native was the daughter of the late George W. Elmore and Mamie Yager Elmore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, James Gilbert Johnson; one son, Paul Douglas Johnson and two brothers, Gus Elmore (Virgie) and Lossie Elmore (Gracie). Mrs. Willis was a member of the Westend Church of Christ. She retired from Brown Foreman and worked at the Senior Center in Morgantown for several years. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Mrs. Willis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Erthel Willis; one son, Roger Johnson (Brenda); two grandchildren, Paula Johnson (Brent) and Tanna Johnson; two great grandchildren, Keaton Johnson and Clementine Oppel; five stepchildren, Dale Willis (Deborah), Patty Burch (Paul), Debby Fox (Mancel), Becki Boulware (Bobby) and Sherry Young; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; two nieces, Cheryl Henderson and Saundra Elmore. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Milligan Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, and again from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS