Bowling Green — Mr. Glennis Elliott Speck, age 66, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Friday, November 25th, 2022 at his residence.
The Bowling Green native was the son of the late George Lewis Speck and Lucille Talley Speck. In addition to his parents, Mr. Speck was preceded in death by his grandson, Silas Michael Speck.
Mr. Speck loved his family and lived his life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Ann Speck; daughters, Tonya Sue Ross and Lee Ann Speck-Walker (Terrence); sons, Jason Bradley Speck and Michael Lewis Speck; grandchildren, Anthony, Erik, Emma, Brooklyn, Bradley, Terrence Lee, Camden, Bryson and Harper; sister, Glenda Wahl (Rodger); brothers, Granvil Speck (Roz) and Guy Speck (Gail); several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services for Mr. Speck will be conducted on Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Thursday December 1st, 2022 from 11:00 AM until time of service.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.