BOWLING GREEN — Gloria Ann Bruner Hale, age 89, passed away Tuesday August 8, 2023, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Oklahoma native was the daughter of the late V.C. Bruner and Josephine Wright Bruner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Marie Moore, a granddaughter, Jessica Ann Hamilton and one brother, Ju Don Bruner.
Gloria was an active member of her church, where she taught children's Sunday School for many years, she sang in the choir, and worked with the Women's Missionary, she made a profession of faith at an early age, and at the time of her death was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Morris, Oklahoma.
She is survived by her husband, David W. Hale, one son David Hale Jr (Teresa) and one daughter, Cynthia Sundin (Gary), one sister, Gayle Fish (Jack), one grandson, Jason Hale (Deanna) and three great- grandchildren, Haley Hamilton, Jadon Hale and Jaxon Hale, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Sunday August 13, 2023 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM.
