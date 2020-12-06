Bowling Green - Gloria Ann Lucas Worley, age 81, of Bowling Green, Kentucky died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The Lafayette, Indiana native was born August 9, 1939 to the late Floyd Theron and Mary Henrietta Cassman Lucas. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Randolph C. Worley; infant son, Stephen Clay Worley; and brother, Lloyd Lucas. Gloria retired in 2001 as a bank teller. She loved the Lord and served alongside her husband who was a music minister in Indiana, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky for 40 plus years. One of the joys of her life was serving as a kindergarten teacher at Rensselarer Christian Academy in Rensselarer, Indiana. Gloria lived her life as a Christian example to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and those around her. She loved everyone and was proud of her husband and daughters who made up "The Worley Family" gospel group.
Survivors include her two daughters, Sheila Ann Patterson and her husband David of Alvaton and Teresa Dawn Scudder and her husband Cris of Rockfield; grandchildren, Craig Patterson (Tanika), Drew Patterson (Alaina), Marci Patterson, Tyler Scudder (Addie), Pvt. Clay Scudder (KY National Guard) (Emily), and Alyssa Scudder; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cremation was chosen with a private family gathering at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.