Bowling Green – Gloria Dean Montgomery, 76 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Saturday,November 20, 2021 surrounded by her family. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Elmer and Freddie Cowles Wilson and is preceded in death by a son, Teddy Wayne Montgomery. Gloria was a member of Penns Chapel Church of Christ. She loved gardening and raising flowers and especially spending time with her family. Her survivors are her husband of 59 years Ted Montgomery, a daughter, Gloria Ann Crabtree (David) and a son, Larry Montgomery (Tracy); four grandchildren, Michaela Oaks (Jamie), Rose Crabtree, Mariah Montgomery and Josh Crabtree; four great grandchildren, Britney White, McKenna Wilson, Ryliegh Coon and Brantley Oaks; two step grandchildren, Tabby and Jesse Tittle; one step great grandchild Tythan Lindsey; two brothers, Edward C. Wilson (Cathy) and Claude K Wilson; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Penns Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
