February 21, 1948 – August 15, 2022 Brownsville – Gordon Rountree, age 74 of Brownsville, departed this life on Monday, August 15, 2022 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on February 21, 1948 to the late Thomas Morton and Lula Mae Rasdall Rountree. He was married to his wife, Kay Ingram Rountree, who survives. Gordon was an electrical inspector for Warren Rural Electrical Co-Op Corporation for 25 years. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing. He was a member of Beaver Dam Chapel United Baptist Church. Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory-- several nephews and nieces. Donations can be made to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 Interment will be in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3pm – 7pm, Wednesday, August 17, 2022 and from 9am – 11am, Thursday August 18, 2022 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Thursday at the Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.