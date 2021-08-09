Woodburn - Grace Allin Estes Sparks age 93 of Woodburn, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at 6:18 pm Sunday at the Hospice House of Southern KY. Mrs. Grace was born in Cumberland County to the late Morris Reid and Buelah McIntry Estes. She is the widow of the late Nathan Welby Sparks. She retired at 85 as a cook from the Hopkins Nursing Home and was a member of the Rockfield United Methodist Church. She is also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Willard and Hadis Estes, 3 sisters Nelda Taylor, Shirley Parrish and Shelby Jean Nokes.
Mrs. Grace is survived by her daughters, Janettia Chaffin and Fannie Nealy (Ray) both of Woodburn. 2 sons, Matha Sparks (Brenda) of Bowling Green and Dannie Shellie Sparks of Bowling Green; 5 grandchildren, Dannie (Lisa) and Marcus Sparks, Cindy Snazelle (Greg), Amy Fitzpatrick (Mike), Laura Ann Nealy; 2 great grandchildren , Cody Snazelle, and Brandon Sparks; a sister, Nancy McKinney (Steve), of Columbia, KY; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday and after 9:00 am Wednesday at J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Woodburn City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woodburn City Cemetery in memory of Mrs. Grace.