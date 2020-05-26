Rockfield, Kentucky - Grace Evelyn (Long) Cox, 90, of Rockfield passed away on May 26, 2020 at her residence.
The Warren County native was born March 16, 1930 to the late Ernest Neal and Eva Mae (Johnson) Long. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Johnny Raymond Cox; son, Johnny Wayne Cox; and several siblings. She was a member of Whitestone Quarry Baptist Church. Grace loved gardening and flowers, working wordsearch books, and her beloved Pug dogs.
Survivors include her daughter, Darlene Minton of Bowling Green; son, James Cox (Darlene) of Rockfield; grandchildren, Chris Cox, Michael Cox, Kelly Pendleton, Jenny Cox, Nicole Byrne, and Belinda Minton; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, Ronald Long; sister, Fredia Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held. A drive-through visitation will be held from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Thursday at White Stone Quarry Baptist Church. Private burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
