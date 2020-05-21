Franklin - Mrs. Grace Evelyn Anderson Smith, age 84 of Franklin, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A graveside service will be held Friday at 2pm in Sulphur Spring Cemetery.
A native of Logan County, she was the daughter of the late Newt Anderson and Eunice Turner Anderson. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband - Bill Mac Smith as well as brothers – Edward and David and sister – Josephine Bayles. She is survived by her children – Patricia Roca of Lexington and Paul Smith (Peggy) of Russellville; brothers – Jimmy Anderson (Christine) of Wood River, Illinois and Don Anderson (Jo Ann) of Franklin; sister – Becky Grace (Freddie) of Franklin; grandchildren – Misty Warden (Jon), Paul Smith, B.J. Smith (Jennifer), Laura Beth Hanson McKew (Patrick), Robert Hanson (Nicole) and Sarah Jane Hanson; 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Hospice House, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com.
