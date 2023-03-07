BOWLING GREEN – Grace Marie (Coffee) Hall, age 80, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 4, 2023 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green surrounded by her loving family. The Whitleyville, TN native was born April 10, 1942 to the late Willie “Bill” Coffee and Georgia (Richardson) Coffee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Joe York; her sisters, Loretta Gentry, Elizann Wheeler, and Dorothy Ray; her brothers, Sammy Edward Coffee, James Coffee, Joe Coffee, and Billy Coffee.
She was a retired waitress from Freddy’s BBQ. She was of the Christian faith and a member of United Calvary Baptist Church. She had a love for her family, spending time with her children and grandchildren anytime that she could. She loved playing Bingo, watching Soap Operas and Gunsmoke.
She was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and friend that will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Her memories will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Rose Thomas (Terry Guy) and Lori Meredith (John); her sisters, Juanita West, Sally Trout, Alta Brown, and Kathleen Lloyd; a brother, Thomas Coffee; her grandchildren, Codie Davis, Ashley Wilson (Josh), and Megan Meredith; her great-grandchildren, Jonathan Wilson, Corbin Wilson, Georgia Garner, and Ophelia Lowe; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
