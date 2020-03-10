Bowling Green, KY - Grace Porter, 93, of Bowling Green entered into rest Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Grace was born May 9, 1926 and was a native of Blairsville, GA.
She was preceded in death by her husband William B. Porter, her parents Fred and Effie Horne, grandson Benjamin Porter, sister Gladys Jones and brother Garnett Horne. Grace was a homemaker and member of Grace Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY. She loved her sons, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren and great great grandson.
Survivors include her two sons William Keith Porter (Dianne), Randall Neal Porter (Jan). Four grandchildren Bro. Brandon Porter (Monica), Josh Porter (Darlene), Heather McDonald (Robert) and Emily Singleton (T. J.). Twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Two sister-in-laws Deloris Horne and Barbara Young and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services was Monday, March 9, 2020 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home in Snellville, GA. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky
