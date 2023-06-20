BOWLING GREEN – Grace Wylean Sadler, age 89, of Bowling Green went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born on January 19, 1934, to the late John James Brooks and Nonnie Pearl Goodrum.
She worked in housekeeping for Western Kentucky University, and held a job for a very long time at Piece Good Fabrics.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of many years William Simpson Sadler Jr; a son, Kenneth Sadler; and a sister, Rachel Lowe.
She is survived by a son, Donald Sadler of Bowling Green; a daughter, Martha Jrlean Pedigo of Glasgow; a daughter in law, Lois Sadler; former daughter in law, MaeDelle Rogers; Two grandchildren, Adam Sadler and wife Amanda, and Aprile Patton; Five great-grandchildren: Cliff Stephen Patton Jr., Nathaneal Ray and Mikaela Dawn Patton, Ava Grace and Alayna Dayle Sadler.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel on Broadway with burial to follow in the Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Wednesday from 9:00 am until the time of service.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.