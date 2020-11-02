Bowling Green, Kentucky - Gracie Johnson, 88, of Riverside, passed away October 31, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Carl and Icie (Willis) Goodall on September 30, 1932. In addition to her parents, Gracie is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Raleigh Johnson; her daughter, Barbara Ballard; her brother, Jimmy Goodall; her son-in-law, Mose Russell; and her daughters-in-law, Vickie Johnson and Mildred Fergerson. Gracie was baptized at Richardsville Baptist Church and attended Oak Forest Baptist Church. She was a mother and homemaker in her own home. She is survived by her children, Steven Johnson, Judy Russell, Gracie Cherry (David), Vickie Brindley (Tony), Michael Johnson, Darrell Johnson (Darla), Diane Dickens (Ricky), Joe Johnson (Frances), Wanda Stewart (Alan), Pamela Steele, Donna Johnson, and Sharon Johnson; son-in-law, Wayne Ballard; 25 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren; 23 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel on Wednesday, with burial to follow in Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery.