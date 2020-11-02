Bowling Green, Kentucky - Gracie Johnson, 88, of Riverside, passed away October 31, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Carl and Icie (Willis) Goodall on September 30, 1932. In addition to her parents, Gracie is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Raleigh Johnson; her daughter, Barbara Ballard; her brother, Jimmy Goodall; her son-in-law, Mose Russell; and her daughters-in-law, Vickie Johnson and Mildred Fergerson. Gracie was baptized at Richardsville Baptist Church and attended Oak Forest Baptist Church. She was a mother and homemaker in her own home. She is survived by her children, Steven Johnson, Judy Russell, Gracie Cherry (David), Vickie Brindley (Tony), Michael Johnson, Darrell Johnson (Darla), Diane Dickens (Ricky), Joe Johnson (Frances), Wanda Stewart (Alan), Pamela Steele, Donna Johnson, and Sharon Johnson; son-in-law, Wayne Ballard; 25 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren; 23 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel on Wednesday, with burial to follow in Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Archie Newman Wilson Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS