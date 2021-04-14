Bowling Green - Granison "Silbert" Hartis, 80, of Bowling Green passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Butler County native was the son of the late Virginia Drake Hartis and Samual Hartis. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Donald Shelton Hartis and a grandson, Garrett Samual Hartis.
Mr. Hartis was a graduate of Butler County High School and Bowling Green Business College. He later retired from Holley Carburetor.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Gibson Hartis; son, Cory Clark Hartis (Michelle); four grandchildren, Riley McKay Hartis, Connor Clark Alibeck Hartis, Savannah Renee Hartis, and Brier Granison Sharp Hartis.
Funeral services are scheduled at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation is scheduled from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with additional visitation on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the National Wild Turkey Federation or the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.