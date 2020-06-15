Bowling Green - Granvel Lee "G.L" Davis, age 95, passed away peacefully at his residence Sunday, June 14th, 2020 surrounded by his family.
G.L. was born Thursday, August 28th, 1924 in Richardsville, Kentucky to the late Granvel Otha and Mary B. Davis. He graduated from Richardsville High School class of 1942. He proudly served his country in World War II as a Merchant Marine and retired from Bowling Green Fire Department as a Major, where he trained Volunteer Fire Departments throughout the region.
G.L. and his wife are charter members of Bowling Green Christian Church. He also served at Christian Student Fellowship at Western Kentucky University and maintenance a variety of restaurants in the Bowling Green area, as well as serving maintenance work to his church family and community.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Anthony Lee Davis. Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Ursa (Lawrence) Davis, whom he wed on Saturday, June 7th, 1947. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Angela Davis Collins (Bill), Belinda Davis, and Barry Davis (the late Jennifer "Renee" Davis); a daughter-in-law, Sherry Eels-Davis; grandchildren, Alma Collins, Ann Taylor, Cezanne Davis, Sam Stewart, Shaye Kindrick, Kristen Brindley, Shawnacy Warren, Shariece Vance, Sarah Wallace, Seth Davis and Denita Brady; 27 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
A public walk-thru visitation will be held Thursday, June 18th, 2020 from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The funeral service will be held Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green Christian Church and/or Hospice of Southern Kentucky in G.L.'s memory. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is honored to be in charge of all arrangements.
