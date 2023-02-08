Granvil Lewis Speck, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born February 28, 1943 in Warren County, Kentucky to the late George Lewis Speck and Lucille Talley Speck. Granvil retired from Bailey Gibson Buick GMC as a car salesman and was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church. In his free time, he loved watching WKU basketball and gardening.

