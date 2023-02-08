Granvil Lewis Speck, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born February 28, 1943 in Warren County, Kentucky to the late George Lewis Speck and Lucille Talley Speck. Granvil retired from Bailey Gibson Buick GMC as a car salesman and was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church. In his free time, he loved watching WKU basketball and gardening.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Rosalind Rocke Speck; two sons, Charles L. Speck (Sheryl), George Randall Speck; five grandchildren, Jessica Crowe (Creg), Sarah Swaim (Travis), Jacob L. Speck (Miranda), Caleb D. Speck, Quentin Travis Speck; and three great grandchildren, Charles Keith Crowe, Lily Rosalind Crowe, Blaire Elizabeth Swaim.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The funeral service for Mr. Speck will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, February 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday morning until time for the service at the funeral home. A. F. Crow & Son is honored to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Speck. Please share your condolences with the family at www.morrisfamilyservices.com.
