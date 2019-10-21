A graveside service for Jackie 'Spoons' Ross will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Fairview Cemetery, according to J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
Ross, 70, died at his home in September. He was well-known in Bowling Green for playing the spoons.
