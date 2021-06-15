Bowling Green – Gregory (C.O.) Bruce Edmunds, 62, passed away June 14, 2021, at his home in Bowling Green, KY. He was born May 17, 1959 to the late Gwynne and Gloria Edmunds of Bowling Green. Greg graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1978 where he was a standout linebacker for the Purples football team. He attended Western Kentucky University and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He worked for many years at DESA, Courier Journal, and Edmunds Inspections, but his favorite job was being Samantha’s dad. Greg loved Notre Dame football and UK basketball. He enjoyed playing racquetball and fishing. Most of all, he loved being with his close circle of family and friends for every holiday or weekend get together. There were always plenty of laughs to be had, and everyone that has ever known Greg Edmunds has a story to tell. He is survived by his daughter Samantha, grandson Liam Peters, and son-in-law Ryan Peters. Four brothers Gwynne (Sherry) Edmunds, Gary (Sherrie) Edmunds, Garth (Liza) Edmunds, Gared (Sarah) Edmunds, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with a private burial in Bowling Green Gardens.
