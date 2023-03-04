Bowling Green – Gregory “Greg” Allnutt, 71, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at his residence. He was born December 30, 1951 and was a native of Owen Co., KY.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bobby Lee and Maxine (Kells) Allnutt.
Greg was a retired self-employed civil engineer and land surveyor and a very dedicated member of Living Hope Baptist Church. He loved the Hilltoppers at WKU, traveling with the team to watch them play and loved playing golf.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years Sandra McWhorter Allnutt, one special daughter Rachel Allnutt Wright (Joseph). Also a sister Connie A. Maddox survives.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Living Hope Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday 10:00 am until time of the services at the church. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation at Western Kentucky University.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.