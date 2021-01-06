Atlanta - Gregory O'Neil, long time Atlanta resident and entrepreneur passed away at 3:45 AM Sunday January 3, 2021 after a brief unexpected illness. He was 84.
God called Gregg home while in the embrace of his loving wife of 63 years Alice Faulkner O'Neil. Gregg was born at home in Butler, Pennsylvania on May 5th 1936 to Charles W. O'Neil and Henrietta A. O'Neil, nee Schichtl.
Gregg attended St. Paul's secondary school, Butler, PA and St. Fidelis Seminary of The Order of Friars Minor Capuchin. Gregg transferred to Butler High School as a senior and graduated. Gregg matriculated to Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky the fall of 1954 where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Greg was very active in student life including debate and student government serving as president of his senior class.
It was while attending Western that Gregg met and married his soul mate and love of his life Alice L. Faulkner. During his time at university Gregg worked at Radio WKCT Bowing Green as an announcer and had the privilege of conducting his own music hour where he interviewed popular entertainers of the day including Elvis Presley and Ray Charles among others.
Gregg and Alice moved to Pittsburgh, PA upon graduation in 1958 where he was employed by Dunn & Bradstreet and subsequently, Accounting & Business Forms of Pittsburgh. In 1969, Gregg moved the family to Atlanta, Georgia and established Graphic Systems, Incorporated which consistently ranked in the top fifty commercial printing distributors nationally and in the top 20 distributors of commercial office products in Georgia as noted by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
Gregg was a voracious reader and lifetime student of the spoken word. He especially loved poetry which he penned and shared with family and friends alike creating great friendships with likeminded souls including Brendan Kennelly, professor emeritus Trinity College.
Gregg was an accomplished instrument rated pilot and 1st lieutenant of the Civil Air Patrol with a Meritorious Service Award for search and rescue operations. Gregg spent many years with Alice enjoying hobbies of boating, diving and traveling around the world to Asia, Europe, Africa, Central and South America.
Gregg is proceeded in death by his parents and son Jon Gregory O'Neil. Gregg is survived by his wife Alice L. O'Neil, sister Emily Shontz of St. Cloud, Fl, his son Brenden Patrick O'Neil and wife Kirstie, and their eleven children Ariel (Lichtenwalner), Isabel, Liam, Aidan, Trenton, Makenna, Owen, Jon, Whitney, Declan and Adelaide O'Neil.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody at 11:00 AM Friday January 8th, 2021 followed by a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family requests considering a memorial gift in Gregg's honor to The Capuchin Franciscan Friars, 220 37th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1806