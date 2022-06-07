Nashville – Gregory Steven Barr, 63, passed away suddenly on May 29, 2022, in Nashville, TN while visiting. Entering the world at New Britain General Hospital, in New Britain, CT on February 17, 1959, he was one of five children of Kathryn (Cannell) Wilson and Gerald Edward Barr, Sr. Greg was raised and educated in the town of Bristol, CT. He also resided in Williams, OR and Colebrook, NH before moving to Glasgow, KY in 1997. He is survived by his children Melissa Britt of Glasgow, KY; James Barr of MS; Aaron Barr of Glasgow, KY; Clayton Cofer of Glasgow, KY; Scott Barr of Colebrook, NH; Elizabeth Barr of Glasgow, KY; Nicholas Barr of Los Angeles, CA; Eldem Berksan of Louisville, KY; Maili Barr and her husband Tyberius Knipp of Franklin, KY and Tyeman Barr of Glasgow, KY; sister Brenda Wilson and her husband Thomas of Middletown, CT and sister Alison Thibeault and her husband Lester of Medford, OR. He is also survived by his grandchildren Emily; Conor; Mark; Lily; Christian; Jace; Madelynne; Leo Gann; Autumn; Izabella; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his son Benjamin Barr; brother Gerald Edward Barr, Jr; sister Betteanne Barr; and nephew Jonathan Thibeault. Greg graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BS from Franklin University and was a Certified Residential Appraiser with the KY Real Estate Appraiser Board. He had worked in the Real Estate Appraisal industry since 1984. He was a member of the Appraisal Institute and held the esteemed SRA designation, in which only 5% of all residential appraisers in the US are recognized along with the AI-RRS designation, a review designation. After receiving his designations, Greg served as a Bluegrass Chapter Board member for the Appraisal Institute. He was the owner and chief appraiser at Graham Appraisal at his time of passing. Greg had a heart of gold, and his generosity knew no bounds. Greg strongly believed in the importance of improving the lives of others. One of the many ways he achieved this goal was by adopting eleven children. There were also many others he took under his wing that are too numerous to count, but on which he made an incredible impact on. He enjoyed spending time with his family, organizing reunions with old friends, vacationing in Old Lyme, Connecticut, and cheering on his beloved New York Giants. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 12th at 2:30 CST at Yancy’s Gastropub and Brewery in Glasgow and a memorial service will be held later this summer in Old Lyme, CT.
