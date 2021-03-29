Bowling Green – Guyla Jean Drake Riley, age 87, passed away Sunday March 28, 2021 at the Medical Center. The Logan County native was the daughter of the late Guy James Drake and Hallie Corinne Rogers Drake. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Wilma Chasteen, Fannie Drake and James Drake. Jean was a member of the Plum Springs Baptist Church, she had a great love for Christ and supported her husband in ministry for over sixty years and she was a lifelong supporter of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. She loved her family, especially, watching her grandkids compete in sports and watching both of her sons coaching careers. Jean is survived by her husband Doug Riley, sons, Steve Riley (Lisa) and Tim Riley (Pam), sisters, Lavelle Meguair (Johnny) and Joyce Joyner (late: Eldridge), grandchildren, Matthew Riley (Jen), Drake Riley, Kevin Riley, Brett Riley and Brooke Riley and great-grandchildren, Bryant and Rhett Riley. A Walk Thru visitation will be Friday from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, followed by a Graveside Service at 3:00 PM in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or the James Graham Brown Cancer Center. The Family would like to say Thank You to Dr. Mike Collins for his outstanding support over the last few years.
