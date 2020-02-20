Bowling Green - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dr. H.C. Alford Jr. announces his unexpected passing on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 87 years.
Born September 14, 1932 in Richardsville, Kentucky, he grew up on a rural farm, acquiring a vigorous work ethic. He served in the Korean War, and with his leadership and typing skills, was precociously promoted to a US Army Supply Sergeant. After returning home, H.C. graduated from Western Kentucky University where he met and married his WKU Biology teacher Margaret Simons. They then moved to Auburn University where she taught microbiology and he matriculated with a Doctor in Veterinary Medicine. Known as "Doc" in Owensboro and befriending all, he treated thousands of large and small animals at Kentuckiana Animal Clinic and at local farms. A lifetime Christian and elder, H.C. was a longtime member with his family of South Side and Westside Church of Christ in Owensboro, and later a member of the Bowling Green 12th Street Church of Christ, Ray's Branch Church of Christ, and more recently, Parkway Church of Christ. After losing Margaret in 2008, he found love again and married Jean Vinson in 2013, with whom he rekindled his life-spark and resharped his hoe. Known for his mental brilliance, his pranks and his love of God, nature, and gardening, H.C. leaves behind a legacy of his wooded farm in Richardsville that is home to hundreds of hummingbirds, deer, and wild turkey which he shared with his dear family and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Flora Russell and H.C. Alford Sr., his siblings Dorman, Norman, Mary, and Demp, and his first wife, Margaret (Simons), mother of their three children. He is survived by his second lovely wife, Jean (Vinson) and her two daughters Sarah Vinson and Amanda Paris as well as his three children with Margaret, Sue Martin (John), Linda Baker (Ken), and Steve Alford (Kelley), and seven grandchildren, Evan, Sky, and Daisy Martin, Amanda (John Logan) Thomas, Andrew Baker, and Danny and Jake Alford, and siblings Ray Alford and Frank Alford.
Memorial services will be held at J.C. Kirby Funeral Home on Broadway, Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation is on Saturday 2/22/2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM and Sunday 2/23/2020 from 11:30 AM to 2 PM.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday 2/23/2020 starting at 2 PM with interment to follow at Green River Union Cemetery in Richardsville, KY.
