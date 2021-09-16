Clarksville, TN - Hammie Davidson was born February 6, 1945 in Oakland, Kentucky to the late Emma Davidson-Cobb. He transitioned peacefully from life on September 13, 2021 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He obtained his Elementary and High School Education in Bowling Green and graduated from High Street School in 1964 where he loved playing sports. He excelled in basketball, baseball, track and football. He attended a community college in Arkansas on a football scholarship. After returning home he decided to join the United States Army where he served his country with honor-25 year of active service and 22 years of civil service. During his years of service Master Sergeant Hammie Davidson received numerous awards: Army Commendation Medal. Army Achievement Medical, Overseas Service Ribbon (2), NCO Professional Development Ribbon (3), Good Conduct Medal (6th Awd), Meritorious Service Medal. National Defense Service Medial, Army Service Medal. Army Forces Expeditionary Medal along with Instructor Training Course.
Hammie was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Dr. Vernon L. Harbin Jr, Pastor. He was part of the Brotherhood Ministry and a faithful giver of tithes and offering to his church.
Sunday, September 19, 2021: Walk-through-Visitation 2:00 pm-4:00 pm at Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, Inc. Monday, September 20, 2021: Walk-through-Visitation 11:00 am-12:00 pm and service will immediately follow at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1701 Powell Road, Clarksville, TN 37043. Burial at Plainview Cemetery, 300 Dixie Trace Highway, Oakland, KY 42159 ******MASKS ARE REQUIRED******