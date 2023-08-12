BOWLING GREEN — Hannah Mackenzie "Tater" Guess, 19, of Bowling Green passed away August 8, 2023 as a result of an auto accident. The Bowling Green native was born December 27, 2003 in Bowling Green to Tanya Wheatley Guess and Jimmy 'Jimbo' Guess.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harold Sr. and Anna Wheatley and paternal grandparents, Henry and Rosetta Guess.
Tater was a loving, caring, kind person with a heart of gold who was currently channeling those traits into her job as a caregiver at Comfort Keepers. She was a 2022 graduate of Penn Foster High School.
In addition to her parents she is also survived by fiance, David Finn Jr. of Bowling Green; brothers, Lucas Guess and Kelton Guess both of Bowling Green; uncles, Harold Wheatley Jr. (Georgia), John Wheatley, and Joe Wheatley, all of Bowling Green; special cousins, Lynda Wheatley and Haley Wheatley; and several cousins and special friends.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from noon until 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Bowling Green Gardens.
