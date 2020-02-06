Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... ROUGH RIVER NEAR DUNDEE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...OHIO... WARREN. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT ROCHESTER AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...MUHLENBERG... OHIO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 8:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 29.6 FEET BY THURSDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 30.0 FEET...SEVERAL COUNTY ROADS FLOOD NEAR WOODBURY. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 30.8 FEET ON MAR 21 2008. &&