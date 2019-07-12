Bowling Green - Harold D. BUCK Dodson age 65 of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday at the Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. The Warren County native was born to the late Charles RED and Edra Dean Martin Dodson, also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia, his in laws Howard and Peggy Cox. Buck retired after 30 years from SCA Personal Care and was a Baptist. He enjoyed sitting on the patio with his family laughing and making memories, that he loved and was devoted to. Buck is survived by his wife of 42 years Deanna Cox Dodson, daughters, Julie Dodson and Ashley Dodson (Tyler), the light of his life, his granddaughter, Shelby Jean and her dad P.J. Parsons all of Bowling Green. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday and after 9:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS