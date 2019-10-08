Bowling Green - Harold D. Neal, 77, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away October 5, 2019 in Texas. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Committal service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at the Fountain Run Cemetery in Fountain Run, Kentucky.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS