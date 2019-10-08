Bowling Green - Harold D. Neal, 77, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away October 5, 2019 in Texas. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Committal service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at the Fountain Run Cemetery in Fountain Run, Kentucky.