Franklin – Mr. Harold Dean Cline, age 82 of Franklin, died Sunday April 3, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 2PM. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Simpson County Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at 4PM on Tuesday and after 6AM Wednesday at Crafton Funeral Home. A native of Macon County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Gilbert Clarence and Ruby Lee Gregory Cline. Dean was an Army veteran, a member of the Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church, and a member of the New Salem Masonic Lodge. He was retired from Southern States with over 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife Joyce Avo Isenberg Cline of Franklin, daughter- Cathy Cline of Franklin, son- Chris Cline (Laurie) of Franklin, 3 grandchildren- Caleb Cline (Alexis), Avoe Fraser (Alex Bayles), and Isaac Cline, 2 great grandchildren- Aubrey Lynn Cline and Maren Cline. A Masonic Service will be held at 7PM Tuesday. Online condolences can be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.