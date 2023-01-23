Harold “Delane” Loafman, age 85 of Bowling Green, KY passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Greenview Hospital.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl Burden (Darrell), Carole Pippin (Larry Gravil), Michael Loafman, Susan Burtoft (Late Tom Burtoft), Delanea Loafman, Jessica Beck (Dwayne), Darrell Loafman (Tracy), Jacob Loafman and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, 1 great-great Grandchild and two special cousins Estle and Randal Pruett.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kate Pruett Loafman and Clarence Nathaniel Loafman; siblings Gladys Vice (Carl), Darrell Loafman (Billie), Glenda Causey (Hugh Porter), Nathan (Peachie) and longtime partner, Cynthia Loafman.
He was born in Bowling Green, KY on October 14, 1937. He joined the Army May 23, 1955 serving in Viet Nam, France, Korea and Germany. He retired in Fort Knox, KY after serving 20 years and 3 months. After retirement he worked in construction and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His passion was spending time at the VFW Post 1298.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Brock A. Beery Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW Post #1298,1965 KY Highway 185, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.
