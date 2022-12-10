Bowling Green – Harold Elston “Hal” Meisel, 75, entered the gates of Heaven on December 8, 2022. Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, welcomed him with arms of love. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Amel Meisel Sr. and Sara Elizabeth Rector Meisel, a sister, Janie Meisel Annis, and her husband, Paul Annis. Hal was a devoted husband to his wife for 55 years. He was always a Christ-like example to his two sons and daughters-in-law. His four grandchildren always saw in him a loyal, patient, loving grandfather who supported their school, church, and sporting activities. He had such pride in his family. Hal was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord. He was a long time member and deacon at Living Hope Baptist Church and was active in his beloved Sunday School class. Hal was an avid golfer and truly loved the game. He had many golfing friends who saw Hal golf the same way he approached life – with patience, consistency, and passion. Hal was a graduate of North Warren High School and Western Kentucky University. He was a retired teacher from KCTCS. He was a gifted home designer who designed and built many homes in the Bowling Green area. Hal was a combat veteran in the Vietnam War and a Bronze Star recipient. He dearly loved his country. Hal is survived by his wife, Shirlene Houchens Meisel, two sons, Jeff Meisel and wife Lou Ann, Jason Meisel and wife Tiffany; four grandchildren, Landon Meisel, Macy Meisel, Charlie Meisel, and Sam Meisel, one brother, C.A. Meisel and wife Irene, two sisters, Rita Waddle and husband Larry, Marylan Lee and husband Mike, brother-in-law Joe Houchens and wife Barbara, two aunts and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A pastor said it all about Hal Meisel – He was a legend. Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Living Hope Baptist Church, Worship Center. Burial will follow the funeral service at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation will be Monday, December 12, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Living Hope Baptist Church, Worship Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Centers for Hope (Pregnancy Center and Biblical Counseling Center) and/or Hope House of Bowling Green.
